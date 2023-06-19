Local referee Matthew De Gabriele has been appointed as match official for Tuesday’s international friendly between Montenegro and Czechia.

The match is set to be held at the Gradski Stadium of Montenegro, in the capital city of Podgorica.

De Gabriele, who is a referee on the FIFA panel, will be assisted by Jurgen Spiteri and Mitchell Scerri – both in the role of assistant referees.

