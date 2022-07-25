Team Malta started their commitments at the European Youth Olympic Festival in Banska Bystrica, Slovakia this afternoon with a strong performance from sprinter Matthew Galea Soler.

Galea Soler, who was one of Malta’s flagbearers in the Games’ opening ceremony on Sunday, competed in the first heat of the 400m qualifying race.

His time of 49:29 enabled him to qualify for the final round which will take place on Thursday at 8pm.

Israel’s Noam Mamu won the race in a time of 48.62 seconds while French runner Jiky Tessier took second place in 49.25.

