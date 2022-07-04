Matthew Galea Soler powered his way into the final of the 400 metres at the European Under 18 Championships that are currently being held at the Givat Ram Stadium in Jerusalem.

It was an impressive performance from Galea Soler, particularly as this is the first year that he is competing in this age group.

Running in the third heat of the qualifying phase, Galea Soler completed the one-lap race in a time of 49.06 seconds.

His time was 0.03 seconds faster than his own previous national record of 49.09 he set at the Championships for the Small States of Europe that were held in Malta last June.

Galea Soler placed fourth overall in the heat which was won by Spain’s David Garcia in a time of 47.66. Hungary’s Arpad Kovacs was second in 47.82 ahead of Lucas Tornstrom, of Sweden, who clocked 48.34.

