Team Malta enjoyed a memorable double in double trap shooting as Matthew Grech took the gold medal ahead of team-mate William Chetcuti at the Ta’ Kandja Shooting Rangers.

For Team Malta this was a record 13th gold medal in the Games so far, and further rubberstamped the country’s dominance in the discipline at the GSSE as it is the third time in the last 22 years that Malta won the gold and silver in this discipline.

In fact, Philip Busuttil and Chetcuti had taken the top two placings in San Marino 2001, before Gianluca Chetcuti and William Chetcuti took gold and silver in Montenegro four years ago.

