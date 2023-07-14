Matthew Guillaumier has completed his move to Polish top division side Stal Mielec.

The Times of Malta reported on Thursday that the Malta international was on the verge of completing a move to the Polish side on a free transfer.

And the Polish side confirmed Guillaumier as their new player on Thursday when they presented the Malta international as their latest signing.

The former Birkirkara and Ħamrun Spartans midfielder has put pen to paper on a two-year deal and has an option of a further year with the Polish side.

