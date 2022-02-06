Malta international Matthew Guillaumier was handed his Siena debut when he came on in the final 15 minutes of their Serie C – Girone B game against Aquila Montevarchi, on Sunday.

The 23-year-old joined the Tuscany-based side on deadline day of the winter transfer window and was immediately called up for Sunday’s home game against Aquila Montevarchi.

Continue reading this article and watch Matthew Guillaumier's debut on Sports Desk.