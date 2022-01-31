The Matthew Guillaumier transfer saga took another twist as the Malta international midfielder is now on the brink of a move to Siena in the Serie C, the Times of Malta can confirm.

As reported by Maltese outlet Replay, the Ħamrun Spartans captain is expected to pursue the second half of the 2021/2022 campaign in Italy but instead of signing with Serie B side Reggina, he will be playing in the Italian third-tier.

