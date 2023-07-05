Matthew Guillaumier has been released by Malta champions Ħamrun Spartans and is seeking to continue his career away from our shores, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Malta international midfielder had been on the books of Ħamrun Spartans for the past three seasons and helped the club to win two Premier League titles and was named MFA Player of the Year in 2021 and at the end of last season.

However, the player has made no secret of his desire of furthering his career away from our shores and negotiations were ongoing with the club administration during the past few weeks so that the player will rescind his contract so he could move to another club.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com