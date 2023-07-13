Malta international midfielder Matthew Guillaumier could be set to continue his career in Poland, reports said on Thursday.

The 25-year-old parted ways with Malta champions Ħamrun Spartans earlier this month when he agreed to rescind his contract with the club and seek a move away from our shores.

Reports in Poland, on Thursday said that Guillaumier has been approached by Polish First Division side Stal Mielec.

Polish journalist Piotr Kozminski reported on Friday that Guillamier is expected to join Stal Mielec on a free transfer in the coming days.

