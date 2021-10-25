In the past four years, local singer-songwriter and producer Matthew James has established his solo career through a series of number one hits and various artistic projects. His quench to find new sounds through working with artists from different genres has led to collaborations with Ira Losco, Ray Mercieca, Toby and Kersten Graham

“The musical chemistry I’ve built with Kersten came through days of friendship,” James said when discussing his latest track., Moonlight River.

“We enjoy the same kind of music and appreciate each other’s styles, so it was only a matter of time for this collaboration to happen.”

“I remember writing Moonlight River and thinking that i need a guitar wall of sound. During a jamming session with Kersten, I knew he was the guy for the job.

“Moonlight River is the light in the darkness around us. I am blessed to experience pure love every single day, as I have surrounded myself with beautiful souls who love and respect me. Unfortunately. when I peak out of my circle of humans, I realise that the love I experience is ever so rare.

“With the constant injustice, lack of emotional intelligence and empathy, our world would be literally hell if it weren’t for good and kind people with the right morals and values. Surround yourself with substance. Find the light in the darkness around you. Find your Moonlight River.”

“Working with Matthew is a dream come true,” Graham said. “We’ve built this honest connection that has led to this point, Moonlight River, a collaboration between two friends, exchanging light through music.”