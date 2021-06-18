Following the success of Tbissem performed with Ira Losco, Matthew James has dropped a brand new solo track.

The singer-songwriter and producer has been one of the most active artists during the pandemic. Releasing song after song, collaborating with various household names and producing many local artists, Matthew James has spent the majority of 2020 and 2021 at the number-one position in all local charts.

His latest song Round and Round explores a darker side of Matt’s music. Bringing the rawness of the “band sound” and making it relevant to 2021, it presents the listener with the option to think about decisions in life, and not simply follow. The official music video can be viewed on https://youtu.be/eTxZq0FlRuw.

The song is now available on online streaming platforms and on all local radio stations.

Follow Matthew James on https://www.facebook.com/MatthewJamesMT and https://www.instagram.com/matthew_james_borg/.