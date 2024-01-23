Matthew Magro, member of the Bowling Academy Malta and the Malta Bowling Association, is a student-athlete at the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) in the United States and made a striking impression at the MSC Lynne Jordan Collegiate Bowling Tournament in Louisville, Kentucky, this past weekend.

Competing against a field of over 200 bowlers, Magro not only showcased his exceptional skills but also brought pride to his team and university.

With a remarkable score of 1,137 pins across five games, averaging 227 points per game, Magro secured a commendable fifth place finish.

