The Matthew Micallef St John Athletics Stadium was inauguarted by the Minister for Education, Sport, Youth, Research and Innovation Clifton Grima on Saturday.

The project, which started last year and was completed a few months before the 2023 Games of the Small States of Europe, has cost €2.5 million and will provide top-level facilities for the Maltese athletes preparing for international competition.

“This investment has enabled our country to have an athletics track of the highest level so that Maltese athletes can train and practice their favourite sport in a professional set-up. This track will be hosting athletes who will be competing at the Games of the Sports States of Europe that will get under way in May,” Dr Grima said.

