Matthew Towns has been named as the new goalkeepers’ coach with Sliema Wanderers, the Premier League club announced in a statement.

The veteran England goalkeeper has been in Maltese football for several years and last season he was filling the same role with Tarxien Rainbows but his contract expired at the end of last campaign.

Towns fills the void left by Mark Vella who left the Wanderers at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The former SK Victoria Wanderers goalkeeper will also contribute to the club’s academy by coaching the young prospects at the club.

