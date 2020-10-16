Newly crowned waterpolo champions San Ġiljan TUM Invest annoucned that their star player Matthew Zammit has committed his future with the club after putting pen to paper on a five-year contract.

Zammit is regarded as one of the top players in Maltese waterpolo and his decision to stay at the club is a huge boost for San Ġiljan who are looking to complete a fine season with a league and cup double when they face Neptunes WPSC in the Knock Out final on Sunday.

