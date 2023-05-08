Australian Michael Matthews prevailed in a sprint finish to Monday’s third stage of the Giro d’Italia with Remco Evenepoel retaining the leader’s pink jersey.

Belgium’s Evenepoel, winner of the opening time-trial, heads the general classification by 32 seconds from Joao Almeida, with arch rival Primoz Roglic 44sec adrift.

This was Matthews’ 10th success on one of cycling’s big three tours but his first in Italy since 2015.

“I’m lost for words, these last three months have been difficult. So to win a stage is amazing, it’s more than I could have ever imagined,” said the 32-year-old.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...