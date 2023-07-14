A Mattia Preti painting at the Valletta Jesuit church is set to be restored following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the St John's Co-Cathedral Foundation and the Jesuit Church Foundation.

The agreement covers the restoration and conservation - by the St John's Co-Cathedral Foundation - of three paintings in the Chapel of St Lucia and St Agatha within the Jesuit Church (Knisja tal-Ġiżwiti) on Merchants' Street.

One of these is a Mattia Preti painting of Our Lady, St Charles Borromeo and St Francis de Sales.

The Jesuit Church, dedicated to the Circumcision of Our Lord, was constructed between 1593 and 1609. Known as one of the oldest and largest churches in Valletta, it was rebuilt in 1634 by Francesco Buonamici after sustaining extensive damage in an explosion.

The president of St John's Co-Cathedral Foundation, Mgr Emmanuel Agius said the agreement will "open the co-cathedral's doors" to assist other churches that were not necessarily built by the Order of St John.

He said the two foundations should be seen as "brothers" helping each other to thrive and provide the best service to preserve Malta's heritage.

“The two foundations share one aim: that of preserving our cultural heritage for future generations," Culture Minister Owen Bonnici told those present for the signing of the MoU.

The Administrative Secretary of the Archbishop's Curia, Michael Pace Ross meanwhile said the archdiocese appreciated the collaboration.

“Both the Jesuits Church and St John’s Co-Cathedral share a very rich history, and are exquisite examples of high architecture and art,” the Jesuit Church Foundation President, Dr David Camilleri, added.