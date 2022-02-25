French World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi is set to leave MLS side Inter Miami after being left off the team’s roster for the upcoming season.

Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville told reporters that the 34-year-old Matuidi had been left omitted from the roster as part of a rebuilding effort.

“I have nothing but incredible things to say about Blaise,” Neville said in a briefing ahead of the 2022 Major League Soccer season.

