Blaise Matuidi has been ruled out of France's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Moldova and Albania after fracturing a rib cartilage, the midfielder's club Juventus announced on Monday.

"Blaise Matuidi will not participate in the National Team retreat with France, after he withdrew from yesterday's match against Milan," the Italian champions said in a statement on their English language website.

"The midfielder today underwent an MRI scan today, which showed a fracture of the cartilage of the tenth rib."

Juventus did not state for how long the 32-year-old would be out of action.

Matuidi picked up the injury in the 1-0 win over Milan that kept Juve top of Serie A, and failed to make the trip to Paris ahead of the two Group H clashes on Thursday and Sunday which could seal qualification for next summer's finals.

"Unfortunately I am out of the side, but I'm certain that the @equipefrance will qualify," Matuidi said on Twitter.

Coach Didier Deschamps has picked Arsenal's uncapped Matteo Guendouzi in Matuidi's place, and is sweating on the fitness of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, who suffered a groin injury in Tottenham's 1-1 Premier League draw with Sheffield United.

Les Bleus' squad will meet at the historic Clairefontaine training camp with France second in their group, level on 19 points with leaders Turkey and four ahead of third-placed Iceland with two matches to play.

With two teams qualifying from each group, a win against bottom side Moldova at the Stade de France this week would guarantee a spot in the finals.

They will also qualify if Iceland fail to beat Turkey.