Harry Kane hailed England’s serene progress to the World Cup quarter-finals after scoring his first goal of the tournament in a 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16.

The Three Lions have now won a knockout game in three consecutive major tournaments for the first time to set up a mouthwatering clash against reigning champions France in the last eight on Saturday.

“Knockout games are never easy. We showed great maturity through the tournament,” Kane told ITV after moving to within one goal of Wayne Rooney’s record of 53 for England.

“The mentality was top from the beginning and we took our chances when they came.”

