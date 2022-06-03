With riders like Maurice Formosa, who this year remains unbeaten, Stefan Scerri, Jason Vella and Mark Bonnici, it was inevitable that the winner of the elite male category would not be decided in the first lap on Sunday’s Cisk 0.0 MMBA XC National Points Series race in Majjistral Park.

From the word go, Stefan Scerri took the lead with Formosa, Vella, Bonnici, Sultana and Borg, in a close group, all aiming to take the front position in the narrow pathways.

As the race progressed there were several place changes between Formosa, Scerri and Vella.

However, by the penultimate lap it was evidently clear that Formosa’s unbeaten run would continue.

Behind him Scerri and Vella were not giving up easily.

Scerri finished in second place. Vella’s determination to secure a podium place showed in the final hundred metres of the race, when a flat tire threatened him to stop.

