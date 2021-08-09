Maurizio Vella is the latest player who boasts experience in the Maltese Premier League that is heading to the Middle East and team up with Giovanni Tedesco at Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates.

Tedesco has just taken over at Ras Al Khaimah and is trying to bring in reinforcements as the team, who have returned to UAE football after ceasing to exist a few years ago, are trying to mount a serious challenge for promotion this season.

Late last month, Tedesco had managed to bring in former Valletta midfielder Rowen Muscat as well as Conor Borg, who last season was on the books of Ħamrun Spartans.

Now the former Palermo midfielder has lured Vella to his club and the Italian is set to sign a deal with the UAE club.

