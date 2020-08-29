Dallas big man Kristaps Porzingis will miss the remainder of the Mavericks' NBA first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers with a right knee injury, the team said Friday.

The Mavs said in a statement that Porzingis has been receiving treatment for a torn meniscus in his right knee and "further treatment options are being explored."

Porzingis was hurt in the opening game of the series, in which they trail 2-3 with game six coming up on Sunday in the NBA's coronavirus quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida.

