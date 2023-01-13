Dallas star Luka Doncic posted a 35-point triple-double, twice forcing overtime with three-pointers as the Mavericks edged the Lakers 119-115 in a bruising NBA clash in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Doncic added 14 rebounds and 13 assists in his 10th triple-double of the season.

His step-back three-pointer with six seconds left in regulation — his only basket of the fourth quarter — knotted the score at 101-101 and they went to overtime when Troy Brown missed at the buzzer.

