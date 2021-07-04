Red Bull’s Max Verstappen reeled off his third win in a row from pole in the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday to consolidate his world championship lead over Lewis Hamilton who came in fourth.

Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas took second with McLaren’s Lando Norris in third.

Verstappen’s latest step towards ending Hamilton’s hold on the drivers’ title triggered a carnival atmosphere in Formula One’s first capacity crowd since the coronavirus pandemic struck with most of the 100,000 in attendance decked out in his Dutch orange colours.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.