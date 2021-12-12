Max Verstappen became the first Dutchman ever to win the Formula One world championship title when he won a dramatic season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Red Bull driver notched up a 10th victory of the season when he took advantage of a second safety car to overtake seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton on the final lap after Nicholas Latifi crashed.

Verstappen and Hamilton, who went into the race level on points, went whee to wheel to the chequered flag with the Dutchman edging the race.

Hamilton, who had won the three previous races, made the perfect start when he overtook Verstappen before by the first corner.

