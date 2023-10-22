Max Verstappen will be hunting a “fun” 50th career victory from sixth on the grid in Sunday’s United States Grand Prix after cruising to victory for Red Bull in Saturday’s sprint race.

The newly crowned three-time world champion led from pole position to the chequered flag to finish 9.465 seconds clear of revitalized seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes. Charles Leclerc came home third for Ferrari, 17.997 adrift.

“The pace of the car was really good today,” said the 26-year-old Dutchman, who wrapped up his third consecutive drivers’ title with victory in Qatar earlier in October.

“But I’m going to need it tomorrow because starting P6 is going to be a bit more difficult and different from today.

“It makes it more interesting and hopefully we can have a bit of fun out there with quite a bit of passing... It won’t be easy because I need to pass five cars to win.”

