A man with a long record of dangerous driving and other brushes with the law has landed a 30-day jail term for posting insults against his probation officer on Facebook.

Maximilian Ciantar had been accused of insulting and threatening the woman, harassing her, misusing electronic communications equipment and breaching the terms of a suspended sentence.

Ciantar first rose to notoriety after he was convicted of running over two 11-year-old girls on a zebra crossing in Attard in 2010. Since then, he has been jailed several times for a number of offences.

The probation officer had filed a police report after being informed about a number of threatening posts on Facebook back in 2016, shortly after she had denounced the fact that Mr Ciantar had been failing to abide by her instructions.

Knowledge of the posts had reached the officer through her friends who had sent screenshots of Mr Ciantar’s remarks, since she and the accused were not friends on Facebook.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo observed that although the posts were indeed offensive, bearing “a strong insulting element”, they did not amount to threats.

The court noted that the comments had been directed against a public officer while she had been carrying out her duties. No matter how angry the accused may have been at the woman for denouncing his misbehaviour, he had no right to post obscene remarks on Facebook.

The court declared the accused guilty of insulting the victim, whilst clearing him of the other charges, condemning him to a 30-day jail term and a €1,500 fine.

The court also issued a 5-year Protection Order in favour of the probation officer.