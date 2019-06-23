Maximillian Ciantar has been jailed for a year for falsely claiming he was the victim of excessive force by the police.

It is the latest run-in with the law by the man from Marsa, who has had a string of traffic-related convictions, most notably for running over two young girls in Attard back in 2010.

Mr Ciantar is already in prison, serving a nine-month term which was confirmed on appeal last February.

During Tuesday's sitting, Magistrate Joseph Mifsud said the effective jail term of one year was the maximum the court could impose.

But he rapped the prosecution for having put the wrong date on one of the charges, meaning that Mr Ciantar could not be found guilty of another charge that he had fabricated evidence against another person.

Mr Ciantar was however acquitted of a third charge of breaking the conditions of a previous court sentence, because the copy of the sentence handed down by the court was not accompanied by proof of identity of the accused by the prosecution.

The court heard how Mr Ciantar was arrested on May 28, 2018 in Qormi for driving without a licence - his licence having been withdrawn by court order.

While he was under arrest, he tried to injure himself to give the impression that he had been beaten by the police.

While in the police car, he started shouting out that he was being beaten up. He started twisting his hands in handcuffs in an effort to cause a fracture and while he was at Ħamrun police station, he started banging his head against a wall, until he was stopped by officers.

Yet during a strip search, when police noticed some scratches on his body, he refused to be taken to a health centre and it was instead agreed that the injuries would be noted in the records book.

The court said it was satisfied that the police had only used minimum force during the arrest, and this only after Mr Ciantar refused to cooperate.

Despite the evidence, the court said it could not find Mr Ciantar guilty of fabricating evidence to frame other people because the prosecution in the charge sheet had given the date of the incident as September 28, 2017 and not May 28, 2017. Nor had any request for a date change been made during the proceedings.

The court, however, found Mr Ciantar guilty of making a false report when he claimed to have been beaten up by the police while he was being arrested. Mr Ciantar was well aware that what he was claiming had not in fact taken place, so much so that he had refused to be taken to a health centre.

The court noted the evidence by several officers that it was actually Mr Ciantar who had strongly resisted arrest, with officers needing to struggle with him until he was handcuffed. Medical certificates showed that Mr Ciantar only had scratches. There was no sign of the kicking which Mr Ciantar claimed he had suffered.

In handing down the maximum sentence in could impose for filing a false report, the court pointed out that such a false report could have given rise to criminal proceedings against innocent persons and possibly ruined their careers.

This country could no longer tolerate a situation where, on the pretext of free speech, people's careers were potentially destroyed.

The court said it also felt it should defend the police when they did their duty.