Maxine Pace’s new single, Lie Lie, is accompanied by a music video, directed by Steven Levi Vella, and features the singer pushing her boundaries and debuting an edgier style through her look and sound.

The song highlights Maxine’s growth in her musical career and showcases how far she’s developed as an artist.

The single was written by Pace herself and songwriters Matt ‘Muxu’ Mercieca and Cyprian Cassar, and was produced and mixed by Cassar.

The music video was directed by Steven Levi Vella. It was choreographed by Michelle Psian. He is renowned for being an A-list choreographer and dancer, having performed with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, Cardi B and during Jennifer Lopez’s SuperBowl performance.

Lie Lie is now streaming on Spotify.