Gzira United beat Zebbug Rangers 2-0 on Sunday at the Tony Bezzina Stadium to get back to winning ways and climb up to third place with a dominant display against a Zebbug side that barely made any impact on the encounter.

Coming off a close defeat to Balzan, and another loss in an international friendly against Serie A side Inter, the Maroons were looking to bounce back. Coach Darren Abdilla had made no less than 11 substitutions against the Italian side on Monday, giving space to the majority of his squad. But on Sunday, it was largely the same set of players on the pitch except for Gabriel Mentz and Jefferson.

Zebbug, coming from a loss to Mosta themselves, made just the one change to their lineup as Almir Soto replaced Jordan Sciberras.

