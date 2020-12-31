Gżira United have completed the signing of striker Maxuell Samurai earlier than what they had planned as the Premier League club put seal on a deal for the Brazilian on Thursday.

The Times of Malta reported earlier this week that the Maroons had contacted Sirens and informed them that they were opening talks with the former Sta Lucia striker to seal a pre-contract agreement with the player over a move for next season.

