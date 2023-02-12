GŻIRA UNITED 1

Maxuell 7 pen.

SIRENS 0

GŻIRA UNITED

D. Zarkov-6, G. Bohrer-6.5, L. Tabone-6, N. Muscat-6, S. Pisani-6 (62 J. Mendoza), Z. Scerri-6, M. Dias-6, T. Kolega-6, M. Cosic-6.5, M. Maia-7 (72 L. Ribeiro), J. De Assis-6.5.

SIRENS

M. Grech-6.5, K. Sano-6, R. Tachikawa-6, A. Borg-6, J. Walker-6.5, A. Vaikainah-5.5, P. Bento-6, I. Kolev-5.5, D. Jackson-5.5, S. Sessegnon-5.5, A. Vella-6 (78 A. Cini).

Referee: Emanuel Grech.

Yellow cards: Cosic, Sessegnon, Scerri, Vaikanah, Tabone

BOV Player of the Match: Maxuell Maia (Gżira).

A Maxuell Maia penalty proved enough for Gżira United to earn the three points as they defeated Sirens 1-0.

The Maroons, therefore, moved back in second place, three points ahead of Birkirkara as they registered a fourth win on the trot, scoring 12 and conceding none in the process.

Sirens, on the other hand, remain tenth as they suffered a fourth defeat in five matches. The St Paul’s Bay side have only one point to show from their last five matches,

