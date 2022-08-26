Gżira United have warded off Ħamrun Spartans’ charge to sign Brazilian striker Maxuell Maia as they have managed to tie down the prolific striker to a new three-year contract.

The Spartans are looking to bring in a quality forward to their fold and had identified the Gżira striker as their main target before the summer transfer window comes to a close next week.

However, Gżira United have made it clear that they had no plans to part way with the Brazilian forward and instead they have opened talks with the 30-year-old to prolong his stay for another three years.

An agreement was reached on Thursday that saw Maia put pen to paper on a new three-year contract, in what is a major boost for the Maroons as they look to be among the main challengers for the main honours this season.

Click here for full story