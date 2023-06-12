Birkirkara FC are closing in on a major transfer coup as they have agreed a deal to sign Brazilian striker Maxuell Maia, from Gżira United, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Stripes have been working hard in the past weeks to find a prolific forward this summer and had set their sights on signing Maia from Gżira United.

Sources close to Birkirkara FC told the Times of Malta that after protracted negotiations with both the club and the player a deal was finally reached and the player is currently undergoing his medical ahead of his move to last season’s FA Trophy winners.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt