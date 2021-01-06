Three goals in the first half propelled Gżira United to an easy victory over bottom team Senglea Athletic in yesterday’s opening game at the Centenary Stadium.

The comprehensive 4-0 victory was a legitimate reward for the Maroons’ sprightly football showing.

The scoreline clearly indicates the gulf in class that exists between the two sides as Gżira laid bare Senglea’s fragile confidence and not even the introduction of newcomer Sergio Uyi in defence could help to steady the ship.

Gżira newcomer Maxuell Maia was unquestionably a constant source of worry for the otherwise pedestrian Senglea rearguard, not the least for scoring the opening goal and providing the assist to Jefferson de Assis for the third one.

Initially deployed in the middle in a three-pronged attack with Jefferson and Jamaican striker Martin Davis, he took little time to win the hearts of the Maroons.

In fact, the Brazilian forward needed just two minutes to score his first goal for Gżira when he capitalised on Alan Abela’s hesitancy to head the ball over Matthew Farrugia from Ricardo Correa’s corner.

Correa’s diagonal drive rolled just wide, shy the quarter of the hour mark as Gżira seized control after their opener.

Senglea adopted cautious strategy with Wilkerson Gomes, Igor Misan and Luis Riascos crowding the central midfield.

For all their fighting spirit, Senglea failed to test Justin Haber in the opening half as Clive Mizzi’s men were unable to get any men forward in support of Junior Dibola.

