GŻIRA UNITED 2

Maxuell 22, 47

VALLETTA 0

Gżira Utd

A. Curmi-6, G. Bohrer-6, Steve Borg, N. Muscat-6, M. Davis-6.5, N. Portelli-6, Maxuell-7 (75 B. Atajic), J. Mendoza-6.5, R. Correa-6, Sacha Borg-6, Jefferson-7.5 (77 C. Borg).

Valletta

H. Bonello-4, J. Caruana-5.5 (79 R. Fenech), T. Caruana-5, S. Malano-5 (72 N. Pulis), M. Piciollo-5, S. Dimech-5 (59 M. Alba-5), K. Nwoko-6, J. Zerafa-6, E. Sala-5.5 (46 R. Camilleri-4), R. Muscat-5 (59 M. Fontanella-5), L. Aguirre-4.

Referee: Malcolm Spiteri

Yellow cards: Steve Borg, T. Caruana,

Red card: Steve Borg (G) 83.

BOV man of the match: Maxuell (Gżira United).

Failure is not the act of falling once or twice but the total submission to defeat.

If Valletta’s two consecutive defeats in space of four days are taken as a sign that the team is throwing in the towel, the omens are certainly not bright for the Citizens.

On Sunday, Valletta fell victims to a superior Gżira United side who managed to show all their qualities to grab full points at the expense of a team trying to pick up the broken pieces after the thrashing they got against leader Ħamrun.

