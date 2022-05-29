In the May edition (no 1,038) of Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex one can read about Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma’s conversation with Pope Francis as they were driven from Mġarr harbour to Ta’ Pinu sactuary and back, as well as some reflections on the recent papal visit to the island.

The front cover of the May edition.

Other articles shed light on Gozo’s rich history, including World War II casualties on the island, the outbreak of bubonic plague early in the last century, wartime crime, a 17th century cavalry detachment, and Għar Gerduf – an early-Christian historical site at Kerċem.

Despite the characteristic variety of content of the periodical, its articles are bonded together by the common factor that they all relate in some way or other to Gozo, and they give a glimpse of the vibrant pulse of the island.

The journal also features a current affairs section, reports about country fairs, concerts, art exhibitions, fireworks festivals, and anniversaries, and two book reviews keep readers in touch with recent literary productions.

https://www.facebook.com/ilhajjafghawdex/