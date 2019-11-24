The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC represents a new form of luxury in the SUV segment. It extends the portfolio of the Mercedes-Maybach brand by combining the body design and technical basis of the GLS with the luxury of a top-class saloon car.

Its spacious interior with the highest-grade materials and extremely effective noise insulation creates a stylish, cocoon-like feel-good atmosphere. From their pleasantly elevated seating position, thanks to electrically operated roller sun blinds on the two rear side windows, the passengers can decide for themselves how much of their surroundings they want to see.

The Airmatic suspension included as standard or the optional, fully-active suspension with E-Active Body Control keep the road bumps at bay. For the first time there is a dedicated Maybach drive program that ensures even more comfort in the rear.

Access and egress are also highly convenient: when the doors are opened, the vehicle is lowered slightly, and an illuminated running board quickly and silently emerges on the access or egress side. The running boards are made of anodised aluminium.

The V8 engine with a displacement of four litres, which can develop 410kW (558hp) and 730Nm of torque, is an engine variant developed exclusively for Maybach and moves the car discreetly and powerfully. The engine is combined with the 48-volt system EQ Boost.

The appointments of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC are already decidedly luxurious as standard. The two outer rear seats can be electrically converted into reclining seats. Padded areas and the dashboard are finished in fine nappa leather as standard, with a range of further cushions and leather interior linings available on request.

An electrically opening panoramic sliding/tilting sunroof with an opaque roller blind is standard equipment, as are climatised massage seats. Obtainable on special request, the fixed centre console transforms the car into a spacious four-seater whose rear is just as suitable for working as for relaxing. This console is available with extending, folding tables, even a refrigerator with space for champagne bottles. Suitable silver champagne flutes for this are available from the accessories range.

A dedicated fragrance was developed for the Mercedes‑Maybach GLS for active fragrancing: the white osmanthus blossom, floral and light, is rounded off by a gentle leather note and spicy tea.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC will enter the market in the second half of 2020.