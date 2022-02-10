Raiders Lija chalked up the most impressive result in Matchday 12 of the MFA Women’s League after recording a 3-1 victory over Swieqi United. Meanwhile, leaders Birkirkara have opened six-point gap over Mġarr United after dispatching of Mtarfa.

A brace from Maya Lucia and a Leah Ayres goal secured a famous win for Raiders Lija as they now edge closer to Swieqi in the standings. Led by coach Denis Guerra, Raiders have now recorded 16 points and sit in fourth place, just three points behind the Oranges.

They have an important record of 26 goals scored and 11 conceded in their 10 league outings. In addition to this, they have now managed to score a draw (0-0) and a victory (3-1) against one of the title challengers this season, in Swieqi.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.