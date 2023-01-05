Malta women’s player Maya Lucia will have a new coach at Genoa Women as the Serie B side appointed former player Antonio Filippini in charge of the team.

Filippini, a former Genoa player himself, will take over from Marco Oneto who was dismissed from his post following the poor start to their second-tier campaign in Italy.

As a player, Filippini played 303 games in Serie A while featuring in 176 Serie B games as well. He is mostly remembered together with twin brother Emanuele during their playing days.

