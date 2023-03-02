Mercedes-Maybach has revealed its first plug-in hybrid with the S580e – an electrified version of its luxurious saloon.

Maybach serves as Mercedes’ luxury division, creating versions of models such as the S-Class saloon and GLS SUV that are more bespoke.

Using the same hybrid powertrain as on the regular S-Class, the S580e pairs a 3.0-litre inline six petrol engine with an electric motor for a combined 503bhp and 750Nm of torque, allowing for 0-60mph time of under five seconds.

