Cross-code superstar Sonny Bill Williams says he may finally hang up his boots after his upcoming stint in Australia's NRL with the Sydney Roosters.

Williams is completing quarantine in Sydney before joining the Roosters, an opportunity that arose after the coronavirus pandemic forced his Toronto Wolfpack to quit England's Super League.

The globe-trotting athlete, who has won two Rugby World Cups with the All Blacks and two NRL premierships in Australia duing 16 seasons of elite sport, acknowledged his career was winding down.

