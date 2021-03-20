Gżira Mayor has denied claims made by Gżira United FC that he has any interest to damage the Premier League club following claims that the latter have no interest in making use of the stadium in Manoel Island.

In a detailed reply, which he addressed to Gżira United vice-president Ian Micallef, who he alleged that had written the Premier League club’s statement, said that he never had any intention of creating any controversy with the club he contributed so much to.

“Since I am sure that Gżira United’s statement was written by former mayor Ian Micallef, who today occupies the role of club secretary, I will address my reply to him for this reason,” Dr Borg Manche said.

