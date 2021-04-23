It is one of the busiest roads in Malta, with cars often choking St Joseph High Street in Ħamrun since it is used as a main link to Valletta, Marsa and Sta Venera.

But, mayor Christian Sammut has floated the idea of pedestrianising the main road of his town, which has remained largely spared from unbridled construction.

Sammut posted pictures on Facebook proposing the pedestrianisation of the street and asked residents how they would feel if part of the road were closed off to cars completely and shared an artist’s rendition of the idea created by Steve Compagno.

“What would your comments be if from Pjazza San Pawl to San Gejtanu parish church, St Joseph High street prioritises people not cars, if parking is removed in favour of open spaces and if the road is kept closed for people on weekends?” Sammut said.

“I believe that cars should no longer remain a priority as we know what happens when this is allowed to go on. We need a change in mentality and take decisions to inject the life back into the centre of Ħamrun that it deserves, where people should be given priority above cars.”

The proposal is being shared widely online to largely positive reactions, with the idea also finding support from Floriana mayor Davina Sammut Hili and Labour deputy leader Daniel Micallef.