Gżira mayor Conrad Borg Manché has slammed the authorities for lack of enforcement after a crane illegally blocked a road without seeking a council permit.

“Where are the many authorities we have?…we’re fed up…the enforcement system is not working,” Borg Manché wrote in an angry post on Facebook accompanying a photograph of the crane blocking Triq Manoel De Vilhena just after 7am.

When contacted, the mayor said the crane was blocking the road while LESA officers were round the corner having a coffee and a cheesecake.

“We have been reporting this particular individual and nothing is done. He was operating there without a permit. I posted it publicly to let everyone know that he is not there with our blessing but with the blessing of the authorities who prosecute only whomever they want,” he said.

Borg Manché said that the council did not issue any permit this week because it is festa week, except for emergencies backed with an architect’s letter explaining the emergency.

“The enforcement system is not working. There must be reform if we want law and order to reign in this blessed country,” he said.

He said that after his post, enforcement officers went on site and slapped him with a €150 fine.