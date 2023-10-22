The law allowing 16-year-olds to become mayors is symptomatic of a society which does not know which way to turn among its self-inflicted contradictions and political cynicism.

It was already a bad idea to give the vote to 16-year-olds as well as to make them eligible to contest local council elections. Given the way things work, they are more prone to be swayed to the tune of any Machiavellian politician or political grouping.

There is a place for youths within the political system and they should be encouraged to participate, express their opinions and contribute to the political process. By incentivising youth participation, foreign travel and education to learn and to open their minds at least up to age 18, the State can lead an interested and capable individual later to make a better mayor, once given the opportunity.

The listing below shows the age prescriptions from 14 to 18 that regulate the most important spheres according to Maltese law.

i. A driving licence cannot be obtained by any otherwise eligible individual unless he or she is 18.

ii. Sexual consent has been established by law to be legal at age 16 for both males and females.

iii. Criminal responsibility is attained at the age of 14.

iv. The age at which a person may enter employment is 16.

v. The legal drinking age and entry to night clubs is set at age 17.

vi. Marriages can be contracted at age 18 but, at 16 ,a person may marry by parental consent. This is in line with the statute regarding sexual consent, even though the latter was passed a quite a while after the marriage law.

vii. Contracts can only be signed by persons who are 18 or older, unless they are emancipated from age 16 according the COCP Articles 550 to 555, permitted according to the Commercial Code Articles 9 to 12 regarding underage trading. However, the proposed law (very mistakenly) places public responsibility in the hands of a 16- or 17-year-old through its new Article 25A (2).

viii. Parents are obliged to maintain their children until the age of 18. Since the law generally considers citizens as minors up to the age of 18 (with some exceptions as discussed), parents still remain legally responsible for their children’s maintenance up to that age.

One of the reasons put forward for the vote given to 16-year-olds is that there should be no taxation without representation. In this case, the wisest thing to do is, in fact, not to tax 16- to 18-year-olds. The State coffers would not be much poorer for this and this obligation may, therefore, be fulfilled.

Another reason put forward for giving the vote to 16-year-olds is that these people are now on the road to adulthood. But now you are putting decisions that impact the public in the hands of young and inexperienced teens, who have to face older sharks in the community and in society at large.

Most 16-year-old teens have not yet completed their compulsory schooling. In my opinion it is not good for the individual and not good for the community.

It may also be argued that 16-year-olds should have the opportunity to become mayors if they show that their level of political maturity is of a certain given level. But it all depends on votes. If they do not get party backing, what chance does a 16-year-old on his or her own stand if they contest elections on their own?

Even seasoned politicians depend on the party and their acolytes to get elected. Where does this leave 16-year-olds? One might ask what would be different in the case of 18-year-olds. Well, I would ask why not make the age of voting, representation and the holding of office at 15, or 14 or 13 for that matter? The reason for these amendments is not greater democracy but political expediency.

In Malta, we have a unicameral parliament. Nonetheless, the concept of scrutiny of legislation by a more mature and technically minded, possibly not so much politicised, body that is appointed to scrutinise laws is still valid, even if there is no such mechanism in Malta.

The closest we have to this is the presidency. As happened in other cases, presidents do speak out. Here, I shall take the risk in hoping that the president may share the same opinion on this matter (which is not partisan since both large parties foolishly agree on it) and sound the warning within his remit.

If the presidency were to be more proactive, then the new amendments may be addressed in a more measured, mature and considered manner.

Andrew Brincat is a retired former lecturer in economics.