Gozitan mayors and vice mayors elected in the local council elections in May took their oath during a ceremony at Independence Square in Victoria under the auspices of Samuel Azzopardi, president of the Gozo Region, and Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana.

Dr Azzopardi spoke about the setting up of the Gozo Regional Council on April 26, which became effective on July 1. He said: “This was a historic moment. We need to take this opportunity to create a cradle of hope for citizens who wanted to reside, work and set up a family in Gozo.” Dr Azzopardi urged all stakeholders to address and focus on social issues, education, culture and the environment.

The oath was administered by Commissioner of Justice Mario Xerri.

The ceremony also included a performance by the Cordia String Quartet with the participation of soprano Ruth Portelli.