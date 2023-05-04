Maypole Group, the beloved brand known for its freshly baked bread and quality food products, partners up with AIVHY (a Malta-based innovation and technology company), as it continues its quest for digitalization and improvement.

Maypole Bakery's CEO, Joe Spiteri, states that while the bakery industry values its traditions and heritage, it also recognizes the need to adapt to the fast-paced and constantly evolving business world. Efficiency, sustainability, and technological advancements are crucial in meeting the demands of modern-day businesses. As such, Maypole is collaborating with AIVHY to further its digitalization efforts and embrace innovation.

Indeed, the company recognizes that it can embrace technological advancements while still preserving its cherished traditions. For instance, Maypole's commitment to tradition is evident in the creation of their freshly baked bread and pastries, using carefully crafted recipes that have stood the test of time.

Maypole's commitment to tradition is evident in the creation of their freshly baked bread and pastries, using carefully crafted recipes that have stood the test of time.

Spiteri explains: "Maypole's unwavering goal has always been to satisfy the taste buds of even the choosiest gourmands and overwhelm them with the irresistible aroma of our freshly baked goods. And technology alone cannot replicate this experience. Therefore, Maypole prioritizes a smart synergy between tradition and innovation to bring their customers the best of both worlds. Digitalization can enhance not only our customer experience but also the well-being of our employees. Hence, we aim to create a seamless interaction between our people, processes, and products by using technology. "

“Achieving incremental, affordable, and feasible innovation that addresses people, processes, and technology, is crucial in order to drive success,” says Robbert Brand, Managing Director of AIVHY. “Our solutions enable companies to extract valuable data from their existing machinery (regardless of the age and brand), processes, and systems, allowing them to unlock those new opportunities, and to do it cyber securely. This is the focus of AIVHY's expertise –affordable, cyber secure and manageable steps towards innovation.”

AIVHY's approach typically involves conducting a thorough analysis of a customer's factory and vision to create a customized innovation roadmap. The initial step in this roadmap may involve the adoption of Industrial IoT to achieve better business performance and become more environmentally friendly (through energy saving, waste reduction etc). Small steps can lay the foundation for future innovation. AIVHY's solutions are designed to ensure that every step taken is incremental. Hence each small investment creates the next opportunity. AIVHY's solutions are consistent with Industry 4.0 principles and help achieve sustainable progress and growth.

About Maypole

Maypole Bakery's production facility is located in Qormi, Malta at the Handaq Industrial Estate where the company owns 12,000 square metres of manufacturing and office space.

The Group currently operates 28 retail outlets, three restaurants and two cafeterias.

Maypole presently has 650 employees on its books, spread throughout its manufacturing and retail areas.

The Maypole Bakery delivers bread to all its retail network five times a day, thus ensuring a steady supply of freshly baked bread throughout the day, all 365 days of year.

About AIVHY

AIVHY is a company that specializes in providing customized technology and innovation solutions, catering to a wide range of industries.

AIVHY’s services span from strategizing to implementing the latest technological advancements in each respective field.

The company’s Industrial IoT solutions are based on Industry 4.0 principles - integration of physical systems with digital technologies to create a more efficient and interconnected industrial environment.