Undefeated former world champion Floyd Mayweather knocked out Japan mixed martial arts fighter Mikuru Asakura Sunday in the latest of the boxing great’s lucrative string of post-retirement exhibitions.

Mayweather, now 45 and recently inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, floored his opponent with a right hand at the end of the second round as his former welterweight foe Manny Pacquaio watched at ringside.

The bell to end the round sounded as Asakura hit the canvas, but it failed to save the Japanese fighter who was unable to beat the count.

Click here for full story